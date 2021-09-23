Advertisement

Report: Apple working to screen for signs of depression, mental health

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Apple is reportedly working on software that could screen for signs of depression and other mental health conditions.

The “Wall Street Journal” reported that the company is developing an algorithm that looks at users’ health information, such as physical activity levels, sleep patterns, and mobility.

This is part of a joint effort between Apple, the University of California Los Angeles, and biotechnology company Biogen.

Together they are studying anxiety, depression, and stress as it relates to cognitive impairment.

Eventually, Apple is planning to develop an app for early detection of these conditions.

