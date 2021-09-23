Advertisement

Thousands of migrants remain under Del Rio bridge

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Department of Homeland Security says there are less than 5,000 migrants remaining under a bridge in Del Rio.

Several factors caused the sudden arrival of thousands of mostly Haitian migrants this month.

Descriptions from Haitian migrants and advocates in contact with them reveal a phenomena produced by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies after it extended protections for the 150,000 Haitians living in the United States this spring.

They say it also reflects the power of social media and platforms like WhatsApp, used by migrants to share tips and information that often gets distorted and can quickly go viral within an immigrant community and change migration flows.

