Advertisement

Threat found in bathroom prompts increase in security

By Max Fernandez
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A threat found in the bathroom of a local high school has prompted concerns from parents.

The incident has United South ramping up its security efforts over the next couple of days to prevent any issues from happening.

UISD officials are continuing to investigate a threat that mentioned a potential school shooting on Thursday or Friday with details remaining absent, but the fear is clearly visible.

The threat was found on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. when one of the janitors went into the boy’s bathroom and saw the writing on the walls.

UISD Director of Communication Amparo Lanese says there was a picture of some students that was released on social media saying that someone was going to do something on campus at United South.

As a result, school officials are not taking any chances and have implanted several increased safety measures to detect any anomalies.

Lanese says, metal detectors are being turned on, and they are even conducting backpack checks.

She adds they have a possible person of interest; however, the investigation remains ongoing.

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says there are plenty of UISD police officers as well as other officers from DPS and the county constable’s office to help heighten security.

Garner assures parents that their children are safe and that they do take every threat seriously.

The person who was responsible for writing the message on the wall will face disciplinary action once they have been identified.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Daniel Gutierrez III.
Former UISD Police officer indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
File photo: United South High School
UISD investigating threat found in high school bathroom
Laredo welcomes fall with some rain
Laredo kicks off fall with some rain
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Cigarroa K9 Sweep
Routine K-9 sweep takes place at Cigarroa High School

Latest News

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner
Threat found in high school bathroom prompts increase in security
LISD to provide child tax sessions
LISD to provide tax credit sessions
City to honor late educator
City to unveil Armando Cisneros Memorial Park
City to promote Child Passenger Safety Week
City to promote Child Passenger Safety Week