Threat found in bathroom prompts increase in security

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A threat found in the bathroom of a local high school has prompted concerns from parents.

The incident has United South ramping up its security efforts over the next couple of days to prevent any issues from happening.

UISD officials are continuing to investigate a threat that mentioned a potential school shooting on Thursday or Friday with details remaining absent, but the fear is clearly visible.

The threat was found on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. when one of the janitors went into the boy’s bathroom and saw the writing on the walls.

UISD Director of Communication Amparo Lanese says there was a picture of some students that was released on social media saying that someone was going to do something on campus at United South.

As a result, school officials are not taking any chances and have implanted several increased safety measures to detect any anomalies.

Lanese says, metal detectors are being turned on, and they are even conducting backpack checks.

She adds they have a possible person of interest; however, the investigation remains ongoing.

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says there are plenty of UISD police officers as well as other officers from DPS and the county constable’s office to help heighten security.

Garner assures parents that their children are safe and that they do take every threat seriously.

The person who was responsible for writing the message on the wall will face disciplinary action once they have been identified.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.