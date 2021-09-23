Advertisement

UISD officials identify three suspects in bathroom wall threat

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD has identified three suspects behind a threat made on a bathroom wall.

The threat, warning of a shooting, was originally set for today or tomorrow.

That led to over 1,000 students skipping school today, despite school officials adding extra security measures like an increase in police presence and searches of every student and visitor.

As for the suspects, the district says they could be in a lot of trouble.

“We are conducting an investigation on those individuals,” UISD Board President Javier Montemayor said. “We’re doing a threat assessment and perhaps visiting the homes and searching the homes of these individuals. Hopefully we’ll have an update soon, but we do take every threat seriously and we will be looking at prosecution.”

Out of 2,320 students, only 901 showed up to class today at United South.

Montemayor went on to say that nobody has been detained, arrested, or expelled at the moment.

