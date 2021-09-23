Webb County Judge invites President Biden to border

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina called on President Joe Biden to visit the border as he spoke on a national news network.

Tijerina says the soft sided facility that has been under construction in south Laredo for over a week is set to open on Friday.

The judge says there are four to six flights a day of Haitians being sent back through our local airport.

When speaking with reporters on Fox News, he invited President Joe Biden to the southern border to get a firsthand glimpse of what officials are seeing on our end.

