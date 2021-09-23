Woman ran over by her own vehicle on Calle Del Norte

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident where a woman was run over by her own vehicle.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 23 at around 10:30 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 200 block of Calle Del Norte.

Paramedics arrived and found a woman in her 50s injured at the scene.

The woman was transported to LMC in serious condition.

No word on what caused the accident.

