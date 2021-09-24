Advertisement

Agents find undocumented immigrants inside horse trailer

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt where individuals were being transported in a livestock trailer.

Agents at the Freer Station received a tip from the Duval County Sheriff’s Office regarding a vehicle that was transporting several people near the post office in Benavides, Texas.

Once agents arrived at the scene, the driver fled into the brush leaving a truck and a horse trailer full of people behind.

A total of 32 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

