Agents find undocumented immigrants inside horse trailer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt where individuals were being transported in a livestock trailer.

Agents at the Freer Station received a tip from the Duval County Sheriff’s Office regarding a vehicle that was transporting several people near the post office in Benavides, Texas.

Once agents arrived at the scene, the driver fled into the brush leaving a truck and a horse trailer full of people behind.

A total of 32 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

Border Patrol agents seized the vehicles, and the people were taken into custody.

