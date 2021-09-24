Advertisement

Agents rescue 34 migrants from life-threatening situations

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescue nearly three dozen undocumented immigrants who were in distress.

Agents say 13 distress calls were made to the agency by undocumented people who became lost in the brush throughout various parts of Laredo.

In the past few days, agents have rescued a total of 34 people from different life-threatening situations.

Unfortunately, two lives were lost while on their trek to into the U.S.

Agents cannot stress enough the dangers and risks that these individuals put themselves in when attempting to cross illegally into the U.S.

They continue to advise residents to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims asked to come forward
Nurse arrested by SA police, Laredo victims asked to come forward
(Source: Gray News)
Woman ran over by her own vehicle on Calle Del Norte
United South High school identifies three suspects
UISD officials identify three suspects in bathroom wall threat
Elderly woman speaks on sexual assault
Elderly woman speaks on sexual assault in Laredo subdivison
UISD officials investigate shooting
Threat found in bathroom prompts increase in security

Latest News

Crews clear portions of the Del Rio migrant camp
Crews clear out a portion of the migrant camp in Del Rio
Crews clear portions of the Del Rio migrant camp
Agents rescue 34 migrants from life-threatening situations
Rio Bravo to hold free soccer camp
Rio Bravo to hold soccer camp for kids