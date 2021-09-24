Agents rescue 34 migrants from life-threatening situations

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescue nearly three dozen undocumented immigrants who were in distress.

Agents say 13 distress calls were made to the agency by undocumented people who became lost in the brush throughout various parts of Laredo.

In the past few days, agents have rescued a total of 34 people from different life-threatening situations.

Unfortunately, two lives were lost while on their trek to into the U.S.

Agents cannot stress enough the dangers and risks that these individuals put themselves in when attempting to cross illegally into the U.S.

They continue to advise residents to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

