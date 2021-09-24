Advertisement

CBP officers arrest imposter at Laredo bridge

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is caught trying to cross into the U.S. using someone else’s information.

The arrest happened on Monday, September 20th when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were processing pedestrians arriving from Mexico.

During secondary inspection, the woman presented officers with a U.S. lawful permanent resident card which she tried to pass off as her own.

Using biometric facial technology, officers determined the features did not match the true bearer of the document.

The woman was a Mexican National without valid documents.

She was arrested and taken into custody.

