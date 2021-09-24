Advertisement

County to hold a couple of golf camps

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County will be hosting a series of camps where kids can tee off and get on the green.

The county will be hosting a Kids Golf Camp at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

Now the camps won’t take place until October 9th and the 23rd but slots are filling up fast.

The cost is $40 per session which will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There’re only about 30 golfers per session, so make sure to register your child as soon as possible.

For more information on booking, you can call 956-251-8658.

