County to hold a couple of golf camps
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County will be hosting a series of camps where kids can tee off and get on the green.
The county will be hosting a Kids Golf Camp at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.
Now the camps won’t take place until October 9th and the 23rd but slots are filling up fast.
The cost is $40 per session which will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There’re only about 30 golfers per session, so make sure to register your child as soon as possible.
For more information on booking, you can call 956-251-8658.
