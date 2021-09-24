Advertisement

Crews clear portions of the Del Rio migrant camp

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Heavy machinery and dump trucks were seen Thursday afternoon clearing out recently vacated portions of the Del Rio migrant camp next to the city’s international bridge.

A large area directly next to the bridge, where a sea of man-made huts once peppered the landscape, has now been cleared.

The Department of Homeland Security said about 3,000 remained late Thursday.

The number peaked Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing trying to seek asylum.

