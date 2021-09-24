Advertisement

Curative testing kiosks reopen

Curative Testing Kiosk Locations
Curative Testing Kiosk Locations(City of Laredo)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Curative COVID testing kiosk once closed will reopen again.

At one point Laredo had eight sites open, then six, now they are back at seven.

The kiosks at the Laredo Fire Department Administration Center on Del Mar is open once again.

The locations are open from 8 in the morning until 6 in the evening --- every day including weekends.

Officials say you must register on the curative website before heading out.

