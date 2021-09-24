Del Rio Sector Border Patrol temporarily suspends horse patrol unit

DEL RIO, TX. (KGNS) - The Department of Homeland Security has temporarily suspended the use of the horse patrol in the Del Rio sector.

A Homeland Security official told reporters this comes after stunning images from the scene prompted bipartisan criticism of the Biden Administration’s handling of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

An investigation was launched after video of Border Patrol agents on horse patrol aggressively confronting migrants surfaced earlier this week.

There’s no word on how long the unit would be suspended for.

