Fall Friday feeling

More humid air on the way
More humid air on the way(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s Friday and everybody’s working for the weekend!

It’s going to be a very warm one, but we’ll have a nice breeze by the evening.

On Friday we’ll start in the upper 60s and see a high of about 92 degrees.

This same pattern will repeat itself on Saturday and then on Sunday, we’ll start to warm up to the mid 90s.

More of that hot and humid air will make a comeback on Monday.

We’ll reach a high of 98 degrees, not seeing those triple digits just yet, but walking that thin line.

Then as we proceed, on Tuesday, those chances of rain will make a comeback, giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue to increase as well as our temperatures as we expect more humidity.

