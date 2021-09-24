Laredo Auto Theft Task Force arrests man wanted for theft attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On September 23, 2021, the Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force, with the assistance of patrol units, arrested Noe Armando Garcia (35) serving him with an arrest warrant charging Garcia with Burglary of Vehicle.

Detectives received information regarding the possible whereabouts of Garcia and were able to locate him at a residence on the 2500 block of Edward Ln.

The arrest stems from an investigation initiated on August 14th into the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a 2004 Toyota Tacoma.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Garcia as the suspect.

The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence and probable cause to proceed with securing the warrant of arrest for Garcia.

The Laredo Police Department wants to remind the community that If You See Something, Say Something by calling (956) 795-2800.

