Laredo lends helping hand to reduce influx of Haitian Migrant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the efforts continue to reduce the number of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Laredo has been playing a part in helping.

For the third day in a row, flights continued to depart out of Laredo International Airport with charter planes full of Haitian migrants being flown back to Haiti.

Two planes left the airport Thursday morning.

Officials say they’re expecting five to ten flights per day.

Migrants are bussed from Del Rio taken to a facility in south Laredo to be processed and then brought straight to the airport.

It takes about 12-hours from start to finish with no timeframe for when this will end.

Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says we will continue to see this going on; however, it won’t have an effect on our community because they are being brought in, processed and let out.

Mayor Pete Saenz says he spoke to Del Rio’s mayor.

He says there are roughly 3,800 migrants still in Del Rio.

Also, no time frame has been given as to how long these flights will continue from the airport.

