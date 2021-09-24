Mayor Pete Saenz to meet with Tamaulipas Governor

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to proceed with the Laredo International Bridge Master plan with its partners.

As a result, Mayor Pete Saenz has invited State Governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca to visit Laredo, Texas to discuss the plan.

The purpose of this private meeting is to discuss the construction and expansion plans at the World Trade Bridge.

The private meeting will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Bridge 1 “Gateway to the Americas”.

A press conference will take place immediately thereafter in the east plaza on the corner of Convent and Water St., in which U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, Mayor Pete Saenz, and Governor García Cabeza de Vaca will address the media on the bridge’s expansion.

