Advertisement

Mayor Pete Saenz to meet with Tamaulipas Governor

Mayor Pete Saenz
Mayor Pete Saenz(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to proceed with the Laredo International Bridge Master plan with its partners.

As a result, Mayor Pete Saenz has invited State Governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca to visit Laredo, Texas to discuss the plan.

The purpose of this private meeting is to discuss the construction and expansion plans at the World Trade Bridge.

The private meeting will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Bridge 1 “Gateway to the Americas”.

A press conference will take place immediately thereafter in the east plaza on the corner of Convent and Water St., in which U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, Mayor Pete Saenz, and Governor García Cabeza de Vaca will address the media on the bridge’s expansion.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims asked to come forward
Nurse arrested by SA police, Laredo victims asked to come forward
(Source: Gray News)
Woman ran over by her own vehicle on Calle Del Norte
United South High school identifies three suspects
UISD officials identify three suspects in bathroom wall threat
Elderly woman speaks on sexual assault
Elderly woman speaks on sexual assault in Laredo subdivison
Teen killed in north Laredo accident
Memorial mass scheduled for teen killed in car crash

Latest News

File photo
CBP officers arrest imposter at Laredo bridge
Nature group seeks to take action on Global Day of Climate Action
File photo: RGISC Nature walk
Nature group seeks to take action on Global Day of Climate Action
Agents find people inside horse trailer
Agents find undocumented immigrants inside horse trailer