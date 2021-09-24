Nature group seeks to take action on Global Day of Climate Action

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is holding their own Laredo climate strike this weekend.

This comes after thousands of young activists staged a massive protests all over the world today to demand climate change action for politicians.

The Rio Grande International will be holding its own series of events to promote climate conservation.

The first event is a screening of the Emmy nominated film, “The Story of Plastic” followed by a climate strike march and rally in the evening.

The movie will featured at TAMIU’s fine and performing arts theater at 1 p.m.

The strike will climate strike march and rally will start at the Veterans Field and end at the Pan American Courts, also known as the Frontera Beer Garden.

You need to register for both events and you can find the link by scanning the QR codes.

RGISC to hold Global Day of Climate Action event (KGNS)

