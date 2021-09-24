Rio Bravo to hold soccer camp for kids

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local athletes looking to learn more about soccer will have a chance to do so during an upcoming soccer Camp!

This weekend, El Cenizo and Rio Bravo will hold a soccer session for children five years and older.

It will be held at the 1600 block of Orquidea Lane in Rio Bravo.

There will be two different sessions on Saturday, September 25th, one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be several coaches on site to teach youngsters how to play.

For more information you can call 956-324-0019 or 956-523-5385.

