Soft-sided tent facility expected to open Friday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the efforts continue to reduce the number of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Laredo has been playing a part in helping.

For the past few days, flights have continued to depart out of our airport with charter planes full of Haitian migrants being flown back to Haiti.

However, a temporary U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility is set to start taking in migrants

Earlier this month, we told you about the migrant tent facility along U.S. 83.

On Thursday, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina confirmed through a national news network that the tents would open on Friday.

This facility is similar to the ones open in El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.

The facilities’ primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

