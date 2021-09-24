Advertisement

United Way to hold 80s-themed fundraising concert

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to dance the night away during a special 80s tribute concert.

United Way will be hosting a fundraising concert featuring the cover band the Spazmatics.

It will take place at the Bar at Los Patios at 8 p.m.

They will have several safety measures in place to keep attendees safe and masks are highly encouraged.

Now there are limited tables left, so reserve your spot while you still can. And they will be offering prizes to the best dressed table!

All of the funds will go to United Way which will go back to providing funds to other nonprofit organizations.

For more information you can call 956-723-9113.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims asked to come forward
Nurse arrested by SA police, Laredo victims asked to come forward
(Source: Gray News)
Woman ran over by her own vehicle on Calle Del Norte
United South High school identifies three suspects
UISD officials identify three suspects in bathroom wall threat
Elderly woman speaks on sexual assault
Elderly woman speaks on sexual assault in Laredo subdivison
UISD officials investigate shooting
Threat found in bathroom prompts increase in security

Latest News

Crews clear portions of the Del Rio migrant camp
Crews clear out a portion of the migrant camp in Del Rio
Crews clear portions of the Del Rio migrant camp
Agents rescue 34 migrants from life-threatening situations
Agents rescue migrants from life threatening situations
Agents rescue 34 migrants from life-threatening situations
Rio Bravo to hold free soccer camp
Rio Bravo to hold soccer camp for kids