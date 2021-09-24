United Way to hold 80s-themed fundraising concert

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to dance the night away during a special 80s tribute concert.

United Way will be hosting a fundraising concert featuring the cover band the Spazmatics.

It will take place at the Bar at Los Patios at 8 p.m.

They will have several safety measures in place to keep attendees safe and masks are highly encouraged.

Now there are limited tables left, so reserve your spot while you still can. And they will be offering prizes to the best dressed table!

All of the funds will go to United Way which will go back to providing funds to other nonprofit organizations.

For more information you can call 956-723-9113.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.