Voice actors announced for Super Mario movie

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The actors behind the voices of the new Super Mario Brothers movie have been announced and it’s quite the ensemble.

You got Chris Pratt voicing Mario, Charlie Day voicing Luigi, Anya Taylor Joy will play Princes Peach, Keegan Michael Key will play Toad.

Get this, Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong and Jack Black will play Bowser!

The movie is slated to hit theaters December, 21st of next year, but will it hold up to the original live action movie from the 90s?

