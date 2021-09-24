Advertisement

Voice actors announced for Super Mario movie

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The actors behind the voices of the new Super Mario Brothers movie have been announced and it’s quite the ensemble.

You got Chris Pratt voicing Mario, Charlie Day voicing Luigi, Anya Taylor Joy will play Princes Peach, Keegan Michael Key will play Toad.

Get this, Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong and Jack Black will play Bowser!

The movie is slated to hit theaters December, 21st of next year, but will it hold up to the original live action movie from the 90s?

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims asked to come forward
Nurse arrested by SA police, Laredo victims asked to come forward
(Source: Gray News)
Woman ran over by her own vehicle on Calle Del Norte
United South High school identifies three suspects
UISD officials identify three suspects in bathroom wall threat
Elderly woman speaks on sexual assault
Elderly woman speaks on sexual assault in Laredo subdivison
UISD officials investigate shooting
Threat found in bathroom prompts increase in security

Latest News

Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants cleared from Texas border town camp
Agents find people inside horse trailer
Agents find undocumented immigrants inside horse trailer
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands after weeks of testimony
Soft-sided tent facility expected to open Friday
Soft-sided tent facility expected to open Friday