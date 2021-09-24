Woman killed during robbery at Houston McDonald’s
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly woman has died after a robber stole her purse and then ran her over outside a Houston McDonald’s restaurant.
The Harris County Sheriff’s office responded to the incident at a McDonald’s Thursday morning.
Officials say the victim who was described as a Hispanic woman in her 70s was run over by the suspect as he fled the scene.
She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Authorities say the black male suspect was in a dark-colored Chevrolet impala with black rims.
Officials are urging the public to come forward with any information.
