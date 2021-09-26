Advertisement

LISD to have staff development Monday; no classes

File photo: LISD
File photo: LISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Just a reminder to LISD parents, there are no classes for students on Monday, September 27th.

The district says it will be having staff development training.

Throughout the day, LISDD employees will attend various training sessions.

The session will be held at various locations and campuses throughout the district.

All classes will resume on Tuesday, September 27th.

During this time, LISD administrative offices and the tax office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

