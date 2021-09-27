Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in N.M.

The Belen, New Mexico, Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Italy Hernandez. She is...
The Belen, New Mexico, Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Italy Hernandez. She is described as a Hispanic female, 2-foot-5 and approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Francisco Hernandez is suspected in her abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday in New Mexico for a 2-year-old girl.

The Belen Police Department asked the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez. She is described as a Hispanic female, 2-foot-5 and approximately 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and blue onesie at 8:30 a.m. Monday at 7 Brown Drive in Belen.

She was taken by her father Francisco Hernandez, a 29-year-old Hispanic male, police said. He is wanted by police for a stabbing that occurred this morning.

He is 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They are believed to be driving a 2010 white Chevrolet passenger car with an unknown New Mexico license plate number.

Their destination and direction of travel are not known. Many details are still unknown and under investigation, but Italy’s whereabouts are an urgent concern, police said in the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belen Police Department at 505-865-2039 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders accident
Elderly man injured in accident on Saunders
Victims asked to come forward
Nurse arrested by SA police, Laredo victims asked to come forward
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Man wanted for car burglary arrested
Man wanted for burglary of a vehicle arrested
Gabriel Chavez
Local DACA recipient follows his dreams and defies the odds

Latest News

It’s a critical week in Washington as Congress faces a series of significant votes to avert a...
Clock ticking on Congress in critical week
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting district attorney for the U.S. Eastern District of New York, spoke...
Prosecutor: Conviction brands R. Kelly a predator
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’