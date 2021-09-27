Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecast due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims asked to come forward
Nurse arrested by SA police, Laredo victims asked to come forward
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Man wanted for car burglary arrested
Man wanted for burglary of a vehicle arrested
File photo: LISD
LISD to have staff development Monday; no classes
File photo
CBP officers arrest imposter at Laredo bridge

Latest News

A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Response to minority disappearances problematic, families say
Seven day forecast
Heat and humidity return
Authorities said an attack against Orlando police officers was livestreamed on Facebook.
Police: Man set up livestream before attacking Fla. officers