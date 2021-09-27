Heat and humidity return

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We thought the heat and humidity was a thing of the past, but it’s not going down without a fight!

On Monday we’ll start off in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees by the afternoon.

By the evening, those chances of rain will make a comeback.

Now, we’ll hit a high of 99 degrees on Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Now this patter will continue on Wednesday, but we’ll start to drop by a degree or two.

Those chances of rain will continue to increase and our temperatures will start to dwindle down as we say goodbye to the month of September and hello to the month of October!

We’ll start the month of ghouls and goblins in the upper 80s and with some high chances of rain which is perfect for the month of screams.

