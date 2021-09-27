Laredo firefighters train for possible scenarios

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of Laredo firefighters went through some great lengths to take part in life-saving training.

This morning, roughly 20 firefighters from the Laredo Fire Department’s Rescue Station gathered at the Sames Auto Arena for a high-angle rescue training.

Firefighters strapped on a harness and hung on to the rope as they scaled down from the upper level of the arena to the floor.

This training method is used in situations such as trench cave-ins, structural collapses, or when someone is at the bottom of a well.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. tells us even though it’s not a common method used in our area, it’s something that could make all the difference when a situation calls for it.

“You know situations like these are very common in the riverbank area, usually when people are running at night and t fall into a dried-up creek or a cliff. Those are the kinds of situations in which this kind of rescue would come real handy as far as the guys being very competent and being able to do what they are trained to do,” he said.

Oliva says this is just one of the many physical trainings that firefighters go through on a daily basis.

Roughly 20 firefighters took part in this morning’s training.

