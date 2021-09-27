Laredo Police Department hiring for Texas Anti-Gang Center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to join the police force, the Laredo Police Department is hiring for a new department.

The police department has announced its new Texas Anti-Gang Center as part of its commitment to protect the community of Laredo.

The center will serve as a local state, and federal multi-agency law enforcement facility designed to focus on the violent criminals and the disruptions of transnational criminal organizations using strategic planning, community-based awareness and education as well as the prosecution of individuals.

If you feel that you are fit for the job, you can call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2819.

