Laredo Police Department hiring for Texas Anti-Gang Center

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to join the police force, the Laredo Police Department is hiring for a new department.

The police department has announced its new Texas Anti-Gang Center as part of its commitment to protect the community of Laredo.

The center will serve as a local state, and federal multi-agency law enforcement facility designed to focus on the violent criminals and the disruptions of transnational criminal organizations using strategic planning, community-based awareness and education as well as the prosecution of individuals.

If you feel that you are fit for the job, you can call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2819.

