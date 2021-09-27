Advertisement

LMC to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for infusion center

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local medical center is unveiling its newest facility today.

On Monday morning, LMC will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Infusion center.

The center has been relocated to a larger space at the hospitals main campus to provide patients in a more comfortable and convenient outpatient setting for those who require chemotherapy and hydration therapy as well as other infusion services provided by nurses.

LMC says their goal is to serve more patients and provide the community with chemotherapy infusion services that are second to none in our region.

The ceremony will take place on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at LMC, tower A second floor.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims asked to come forward
Nurse arrested by SA police, Laredo victims asked to come forward
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Man wanted for car burglary arrested
Man wanted for burglary of a vehicle arrested
File photo: LISD
LISD to have staff development Monday; no classes
File photo
CBP officers arrest imposter at Laredo bridge

Latest News

LMC to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for infusion center
Gabriel Chavez
Local DACA recipient follows his dreams and defies the odds
DACA recipient makes a difference
Car accident reported on Saunders