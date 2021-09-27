LMC to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for infusion center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local medical center is unveiling its newest facility today.

On Monday morning, LMC will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Infusion center.

The center has been relocated to a larger space at the hospitals main campus to provide patients in a more comfortable and convenient outpatient setting for those who require chemotherapy and hydration therapy as well as other infusion services provided by nurses.

LMC says their goal is to serve more patients and provide the community with chemotherapy infusion services that are second to none in our region.

The ceremony will take place on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at LMC, tower A second floor.

