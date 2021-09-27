Man wanted for burglary of a vehicle arrested

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man wanted for burglary of a vehicle is caught and arrested.

On Thursday Laredo Police arrested 35 year old Noe Armando Garcia.

He was found at a home on the 2500 block of Edward Lane.

Authorities say the investigation began in August when an attempted theft was reported.

After a thorough investigation, detectives were able to identify Garcia as the prime suspect.

The case was then presented to the district attorney’s office who determined there was sufficient evidence and probable cause to proceed with securing the warrant of arrest for Garcia.

