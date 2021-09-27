Advertisement

Migrant dies after crossing into the country illegally

(CBP / Twitter)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man dies after crossing into the country illegally last week.

Laredo Border Patrol were notified about a man who was lost and in need of medical attention 20 miles east of Laredo.

The agents were able to find the man close to Aguilares.

Initially, a group of undocumented people found the man and called for help.

When the agents arrived, the man began to fall in and out of consciousness.

He was taken to a local hospital but died the next day.

The incident is being investigated by the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office and is being reviewed by CBP.

