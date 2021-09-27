Advertisement

Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins

By KUSA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKER, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado mother died from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to a set of twins with two other children at home. Her family says she chose not to get the vaccine while pregnant.

Parker, Colorado, was a new home for Alicia Santana Rodgers and her family, a chance to pursue a better life. Her husband had a new job he liked, her eldest daughter was in elementary school and she’d just given birth to twins.

Then, Rodgers got sick with COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. She would never make it home, dying Sept. 7. Her family says she chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy.

Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four daughters: an 8-year-old, a 1-year-old and 3-week-old twins.(Source: Teresa Santana, KUSA via CNN)

“She was an incredibly giving person, and she had a heart of gold,” said Rodgers’ mother, Teresa Santana.

Rodgers is survived by her husband and four daughters: an 8-year-old, a 1-year-old and the 3-week-old twins. They are now trying to relocate to New Mexico, where the rest of their family lives and they have an emotional and financial support system.

“It’s gonna be a long, hard road. It really is,” Teresa Santana said.

Rodgers’ parents say her adopted community of Parker has been generous in their support of the family. A GoFundMe set up to help with expenses has raised more than $18,000. Her daughter’s elementary school has also donated money, gift cards, baby formula, diapers and wipes.

“The generosity has made me break down several times – just unbelievable,” said Philip Santana, Rodgers’ father. “It means so much... just to have everybody together, so we can support each other.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data in August that indicates the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant people and their unborn children. The health agency encourages anyone who is pregnant or who was recently pregnant to get the vaccine, especially considering their “increased risk for severe illness” from the virus.

