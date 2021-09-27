One lands in hospital after SUV, motorcycle crash into each other

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man was taken to the hospital after an accident on a busy Laredo street.

The accident happened last night at the 2300 block of Jacaman Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a motorcycle and a SUV crashed into each other.

The motorcycle driver was identified as a 24-year-old man who was taken to a Laredo hospital and later flown out to San Antonio.

The driver of the SUV was identified as a 24-year-old woman.

The case remains under investigation with toxicology reports still pending for both drivers

