One lands in hospital after SUV, motorcycle crash into each other
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man was taken to the hospital after an accident on a busy Laredo street.
The accident happened last night at the 2300 block of Jacaman Road.
Upon arrival, officers found a motorcycle and a SUV crashed into each other.
The motorcycle driver was identified as a 24-year-old man who was taken to a Laredo hospital and later flown out to San Antonio.
The driver of the SUV was identified as a 24-year-old woman.
The case remains under investigation with toxicology reports still pending for both drivers
