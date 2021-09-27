Advertisement

Tennessee National Guard Soldier helps save a life on Laredo bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Sept. 20, a Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier rushed to provide CPR to a person in need.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley helped save the person’s life at the Gateway to the America’s port of entry bridge.

While on duty, Hurley heard a radio call about a person collapsing. As a trained medic, Hurley ran to the site and found the person not breathing or having a pulse.

After making a quick assessment, he began administering CPR.

Thanks to Hurley’s actions, the person regained consciousness and, according to reports, was responive by the time EMS arrived to take the person to the hospital.

“Staff Sgt. Hurley’s willingness to step up in a time of need exemplifies the ideals of what it is to be a Soldier,” said Army National Guard Capt. Billy Blackwell, Hurley’s company commander.

