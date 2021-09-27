Advertisement

Two undocumented individuals found in Zapata

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities in Zapata stopped an alleged human smuggling attempt during a routine traffic stop.

As part of Operation Stone Garden, sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox by Los Corralitos ranch on Highway 83.

While conducting a roadside interview, it was determined that the driver was an undocumented immigrant and was transporting a man from Michoacan, Mexico to an unknown location in Laredo.

Both men were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

