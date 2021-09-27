Advertisement

Elderly man injured in accident on Saunders

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that sent an elderly man to the hospital.

The accident happened on Monday at around 7:49 a.m. at the 2300 block of East Saunders.

When fire crews arrived, they found a man in his 60s unresponsive with multiple injuries.

He was treated and transported to LMC in critical condition.

No word on the cause of the accident or if anyone will face charges.

