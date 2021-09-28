Advertisement

6 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Six people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion, Andrepont said.

All six people taken to hospitals were contract employees working the turnaround.

All personnel are accounted for, he said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders accident
Elderly man injured in accident on Saunders
Policía de Laredo
Laredo Police Department hiring for Texas Anti-Gang Center
Gabriel Chavez
Local DACA recipient follows his dreams and defies the odds
Tennessee National Guardsman helps save life on Laredo bridge
Tennessee National Guard Soldier helps save a life on Laredo bridge
Jacaman AX
One lands in hospital after SUV, motorcycle crash into each other

Latest News

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, said members are...
Deadline for response from Trump allies looms in Jan. 6 inquiry
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would...
Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers
File photo: Organ donation
DPS to hold Organ Donation Appreciation ceremony
Chances of rain make a comeback
Who will stop the rain?
File photo: Downtown Laredo
Laredo community invited to help recode the city