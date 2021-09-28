Advertisement

Abbott vows to rehire agents punished by Biden Administration

Del Rio Sector suspends horse patrol unit
Del Rio Sector suspends horse patrol unit(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has promised to rehire any Border Patrol agent punished by the Biden Administration.

This comes after the president condemned images of agents on horseback aggressively blocking Haitian migrants at the Texas-Mexico border at Del Rio.

Abbott made the comments on Sunday after being asked about the images and blamed the Biden administration for the situation.

The governor said, “If they are at risk of losing their job by a president who is abandoning his duty to secure the border, you have a job in the State of Texas. I will hire you to help Texas secure our border.”

This comes after horse patrols were temporarily suspended this week.

