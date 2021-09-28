Agents shut down two stash houses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents shut down two separate stash houses.

The first bust happened on September 23 when agents searched a home on Ligarde Street and found 50 undocumented immigrants from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.

The very next evening, agents received a tip regarding several people being kept a home on Philadelphia Street.

Agents arrested a total of 40 undocumented immigrants from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

None of the individuals were wearing PPE when they were found.

