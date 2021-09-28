CBP stops $24 million worth of meth at cargo facility

EAGLE PASS, Texas— (Courtesy of CBP) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Cargo Facility seized methamphetamine with a street value of over $24,000,000 in one enforcement action.

“Although anti-terrorism is our primary mission, CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance to ensure commercial entries are safe and free of contraband, as this narcotics seizure illustrates,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The enforcement action occurred on Thursday, September 23 at the Camino Real Cargo Facility when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a 2010 Freightliner tractor hauling an empty box trailer arriving from Mexico. The tractor and trailer were referred for a canine, non-intrusive imaging system inspection and subsequent physical inspection resulting in the discovery of 1,221 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the walls of the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $24,426,968.

