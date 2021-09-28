Advertisement

Child dies after contracting braining eating amoeba at splash pad

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A child has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad.

Officials in Arlington said Monday that the city and Tarrant County Public Health were notified on Sept. 5 that a child was hospitalized with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection.

The boy died on Sept. 11.

As a precautionary measure, health officials closed all of the city’s public splash pads.

The boy had visited the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad several times in recent weeks and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the ameba in water samples from there on Friday.

A city review discovered lapses in water quality testing at several parks.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders accident
Elderly man injured in accident on Saunders
Policía de Laredo
Laredo Police Department hiring for Texas Anti-Gang Center
Gabriel Chavez
Local DACA recipient follows his dreams and defies the odds
Tennessee National Guardsman helps save life on Laredo bridge
Tennessee National Guard Soldier helps save a life on Laredo bridge
Jacaman AX
One lands in hospital after SUV, motorcycle crash into each other

Latest News

Luis Enriquez Gonzalez
Sheriff’s Office manhunt
Migrant dies after crossing into the country illegally
Migrant dies after crossing into the country illegally
Tennessee National Guard Soldier helps save a life on Laredo bridge
Tennessee National Guard Soldier helps save a life on Laredo bridge
Luis Enriquez Gonzalez
Sheriff's office manhunt