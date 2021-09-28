Advertisement

DPS to hold Organ Donation Appreciation ceremony

File photo: Organ donation
File photo: Organ donation(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A law enforcement agency is coming together for a special ceremony and award presentation to celebrate those who give the gift of life.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will hold a Donate Life Appreciation Celebration.

It’s an effort to recognize and thank the staff at driver’s license offices across the country for their support and commitment to organ, eye and tissue donation.

During the ceremony, Donate Life Texas will honor a driver license employee leader for their outstanding support of the Glenda Dawson donate life Texas registry.

Right now, more than 107,000 people nationwide are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. More than 11,000 of these patients are from Texas.

To find out how you can become a donor yourself you can click here.

https://www.donatelifetexas.org/register/

