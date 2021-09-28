Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo for new avocado facility

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in town for the opening of a new multi-million dollar avocado distribution facility.

Mayor Pete Saenz says this visit shows just how important Laredo is to the state.

The new facility is being brought by Mission Produce, who is investing $50 million in Port Laredo.

It’s a trend the mayor says Laredo has seen a lot of in the past year.

“There are various companies in the recent 12 months --over $120 million has been invested here in Laredo,” Mayor Pete Saenz told us. “Over 450 jobs were generated or will be generated shortly as a result of that investment. So Port Laredo is playing a huge role in the economy and development in the state of Texas but more so here in Laredo.”

To continue that trend, the mayor says the city is looking at expanding the World Trade Bridge and opening bridges four and five in south Laredo.

