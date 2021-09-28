Advertisement

Growing concerns over threats at schools

By Max Fernandez
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tensions are rising as it’s been a tough year for students struggling to deal with pandemic.

After conflicts over masks, quarantines and vaccines created waves in public schools throughout the pandemic, now, school leaders across the country have been raising concerns about the growing number of threats being made against teachers and staff coming from students.

Three suspects were identified last week at United South High School after a menacing threat was found in a bathroom; three male suspects, a seventeen year old and two minors.

On the same day, an announcement was later made that a student at the United South Ninth grade campus posted a separate threat directly targeting his teacher form his district-issued Chromebook.

UISD Deputy Superintendent, Gloria Rendon says, “On Friday, unfortunately, social media has been utilized again to send message, you know, threats. A student in particular was identified, and it was a threatening message that was taken to the Webb County Attorney’s Office. The County Attorney did determine that there was a threatening message and charges were brought against this particular student.”

Rendon goes on to say the suspect was taken to the juvenile facility and insists the district will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

None of the school threats here in Laredo have resulted in any serious violence but officials say teachers and parents should remain on the alert.

