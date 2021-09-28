Krispy Kreme debuts cinnamon rolls

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A popular doughnut shop is spicing up its offerings with cinnamon.

The doughnut shop is adding cinnamon rolls to its menu.

Fans of the sticky buns can get them prepared the traditional way, glazed with the same liquid sugar the restaurant’s original doughnuts are known for.

They are also available topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Neither option will be around forever.

Krispy Kreme is only selling its cinnamon rolls for a limited time.

Check before you make the sugar rush, they are only available at participating locations.

