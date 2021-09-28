Advertisement

Krispy Kreme debuts cinnamon rolls

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A popular doughnut shop is spicing up its offerings with cinnamon.

The doughnut shop is adding cinnamon rolls to its menu.

Fans of the sticky buns can get them prepared the traditional way, glazed with the same liquid sugar the restaurant’s original doughnuts are known for.

They are also available topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Neither option will be around forever.

Krispy Kreme is only selling its cinnamon rolls for a limited time.

Check before you make the sugar rush, they are only available at participating locations.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auto pedestrian accident on Saunders
Elderly man injured in accident on Saunders
Policía de Laredo
Laredo Police Department hiring for Texas Anti-Gang Center
Tennessee National Guardsman helps save life on Laredo bridge
Tennessee National Guard Soldier helps save a life on Laredo bridge
Gabriel Chavez
Local DACA recipient follows his dreams and defies the odds
Jacaman AX
One lands in hospital after SUV, motorcycle crash into each other

Latest News

Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID vaccine
No injuries have been reported after a SUV driver was saved by a nearby university rowing team...
Rowing team helps save driver from submerged car
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
LIVE: Gabby Petito’s family to speak; FBI leads search for Laundrie
Krispy Kreme debuts cinnamon rolls
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
$24,000 raised for boy who wore mask in school picture