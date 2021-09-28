Laredo community invited to help recode the city

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is getting ready to update its land development code and it’s asking for the community to get involved.

ReCode Laredo is a new initiative that aims to rewrite how the city is built.

This project is a follow-up to the City Council adopted comprehensive plan, Viva Laredo, which aims to provide a more connected, sustainable, and affordable future.

Today the city will hold its first session at the Joe Guerra Library from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These sessions will continue until Thursday.

To find out how you can get involved you can visit the City of Laredo Planning Department website or fill out the comment box here.

