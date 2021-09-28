Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for a slew of charges.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 26-year-old Luis Enrique Gonzalez.

He is wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant, escape while arrested and burglary of a habitation.

He is described as five feet, six inches, weighs about 126 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 1600 block of San Francisco Avenue.

If you have any information regarding Gonzalez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.