Advertisement

Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant

Luis Enrique Gonzalez
Luis Enrique Gonzalez(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for a slew of charges.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 26-year-old Luis Enrique Gonzalez.

He is wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant, escape while arrested and burglary of a habitation.

He is described as five feet, six inches, weighs about 126 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 1600 block of San Francisco Avenue.

If you have any information regarding Gonzalez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders accident
Elderly man injured in accident on Saunders
Policía de Laredo
Laredo Police Department hiring for Texas Anti-Gang Center
Gabriel Chavez
Local DACA recipient follows his dreams and defies the odds
Tennessee National Guardsman helps save life on Laredo bridge
Tennessee National Guard Soldier helps save a life on Laredo bridge
Jacaman AX
One lands in hospital after SUV, motorcycle crash into each other

Latest News

File photo: TAMIU Voter Registration Drive
TAMIU aims to get young voters to the polls
File photo: Organ donation
DPS to hold Organ Donation Appreciation ceremony
Chances of rain make a comeback
Who will stop the rain?
File photo: Downtown Laredo
Laredo community invited to help recode the city