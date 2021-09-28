Retired agent speaks on experience, immigration crisis affecting Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, more than 12,000 Haitian migrants have been released into the United States.

We spoke to a retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Agent who tells us why these Haitian migrants chose to go to Del Rio and how it has affected Laredo.

“This is what they told me. If there’s opportunity to come in, why not take that chance and come now,” retired ICE Special Agent told us.

A total of 17,000 Haitian migrants made the trek to Del Rio

Victor Avila tells us these Haitians chose the small town for a reason.

“None of these Haitians had come from Haiti in the last couple of weeks. They had all been in Mexico, Central America. It’s strategic why they chose Del Rio.

Avila says now was the time for them to come because of the current administration’s immigration policies.

“They’re flying them most of them to Mexico City then to one of our towns, Del Rio, McAllen, Laredo. They’re not part of a caravan. Theyre not walking thousand of miles. I’ve interviewed individuals and they all flew in.”

While many are now waiting for their immigration hearings, here in the U.S., Avila says incidents like this inevitably contributed to a ripple effect in border communities.

“When the whole Del Rio happened, checkpoints were closed and they sent Border Patrol. That only opened up the highways and the cartel had a free-for-all to start distributing stash houses through the whole U.S.”

Avila says there are still thousands of Haitians who are still in Mexico.

He’s expecting for many of them to try to make their way into the United States once again.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.