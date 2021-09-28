Sen. Cornyn joins GOP criticism on Del Rio situation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn joins the list of lawmakers who are speaking about the humanitarian crisis along the Mexico-U.S. border.

Cornyn calling the Biden Administration’s decisions “irresponsible” and “frustrating”.

This comes after federal officials removed close to 15,000 Haitians of a make-shift camp near the Del Rio-Mexico border.

The U.S. Government expelled close to 2,300 Haitians on 21 flights to Haiti from Sunday through Friday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the U.S. Has allowed more than 12,000 migrants to enter the country, at least temporarily, while they make claims before an immigration judge to stay in the country under the asylum laws or for some other legal reason.

Cornyn claims the Biden Administration’s policies continue to encourage migrants to make the dangerous trek toward the U.S.

“When they try to provide any modest security on the border, they get criticized by the radical progressives in their own party. Unfortunately, unless we change these policies we are going to continue to see wave after wave of more illegal immigration,” the Texas Senator said.

Cornyn says he continues to push for the administration to support the “Border Solutions Act”— which was introduced in April of this year.

It would establish at least four regional processing centers in high-traffic Border Patrol sectors.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.